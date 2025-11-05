Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $218.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.65%.

The sporting goods retailer's stock has dropped by 3.89% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 25, 2025. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $2.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.45%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.19 billion, showing a 4.25% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.39 per share and a revenue of $14 billion, signifying shifts of +2.42% and +4.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.02. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.02.

We can additionally observe that DKS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Miscellaneous industry stood at 2.55 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.