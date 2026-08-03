Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $200.82, moving +2.51% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.48%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.13%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer have depreciated by 17.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.19%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.8, down 13.24% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.64 billion, showing a 54.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.24 per share and a revenue of $22.38 billion, representing changes of +7.88% and +29.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dick's Sporting Goods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.17.

Also, we should mention that DKS has a PEG ratio of 1.71. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.71.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.