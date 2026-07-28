Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was up +2.81% at $211.37. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.

The stock of sporting goods retailer has fallen by 11.51% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $3.8 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.24%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.64 billion, showing a 54.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.24 per share and a revenue of $22.38 billion, signifying shifts of +7.88% and +29.99%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. At present, Dick's Sporting Goods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.18.

It is also worth noting that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.79.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.