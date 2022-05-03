Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $101.23, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 10.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Dick's Sporting Goods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods to post earnings of $2.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.63 billion, down 10.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.62 per share and revenue of $12.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.62% and -1.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower within the past month. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.1, which means Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.