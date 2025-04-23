Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) reached $184.34, with a +1.95% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.5%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer witnessed a loss of 13.05% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 4.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.21, reflecting a 2.73% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.11 billion, indicating a 3.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.32 per share and a revenue of $13.85 billion, signifying shifts of +1.92% and +3.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Dick's Sporting Goods presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.35.

Meanwhile, DKS's PEG ratio is currently 2.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.4 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

