Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
From a technical perspective, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DKS recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for DKS

DKS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.2% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account DKS's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 4 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting DKS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


