Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $209.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.95%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer have appreciated by 0.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.38%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dick's Sporting Goods will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.29, marking a 1.83% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.6 billion, indicating a 3.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.38 per share and a revenue of $13.9 billion, signifying shifts of +2.35% and +3.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dick's Sporting Goods presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.38.

Meanwhile, DKS's PEG ratio is currently 2.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.95.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

