Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $227.57, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 3.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 28, 2025. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $4.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.6 billion, indicating a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.38 per share and a revenue of $13.9 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.35% and +3.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.53. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.53.

We can additionally observe that DKS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.