Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $215.99, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 6.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.71, indicating a 31.56% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.43 billion, indicating a 6.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.76 per share and revenue of $13.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.58% and +1.84%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.45, so one might conclude that Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that DKS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

