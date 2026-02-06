Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $208.29, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 5.14% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.1 billion, up 56.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.14 per share and a revenue of $17.07 billion, demonstrating changes of -6.48% and +27.02%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% lower. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dick's Sporting Goods has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.57 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.75 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.