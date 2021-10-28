Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $123.37, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 3.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

DKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, down 6.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.42 billion, up 0.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.91 per share and revenue of $11.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +110.95% and +21.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DKS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.39% higher within the past month. DKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DKS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.36, which means DKS is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

