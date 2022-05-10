Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $89.82, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 15% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 16.19% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 11.03% in that time.

Dick's Sporting Goods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2022. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $2.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.63 billion, down 10.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.62 per share and revenue of $12.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.62% and -1.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.52, so we one might conclude that Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DKS has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

