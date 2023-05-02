Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $142.78, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 3.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.53%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dick's Sporting Goods as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.18, up 11.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.83 billion, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $12.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.13% and +2.95%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Dick's Sporting Goods is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dick's Sporting Goods has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.78, which means Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

