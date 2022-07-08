Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $83.95, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 4.29% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dick's Sporting Goods as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.08 billion, down 6.04% from the prior-year quarter.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.81 per share and revenue of $11.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.15% and -3.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.14% lower. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dick's Sporting Goods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.11.

It is also worth noting that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

