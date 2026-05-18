Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $210.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 3.51% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.58%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 27, 2026. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $2.93 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.06%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.03 billion, reflecting a 58.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.29 per share and revenue of $22.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.99% and +29.56%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.26% downward. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.2 of its industry.

One should further note that DKS currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.