Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $237.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 4.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.13%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.75 billion, indicating a 3.25% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. As of now, Dick's Sporting Goods holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.07 for its industry.

One should further note that DKS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.73. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

