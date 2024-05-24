Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $189.97, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.1%.

The sporting goods retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 8.62% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 29, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.95, down 13.24% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.94 billion, indicating a 3.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $13.27 per share and revenue of $13.15 billion, indicating changes of +2.79% and +1.25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dick's Sporting Goods presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Dick's Sporting Goods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.51.

We can also see that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.