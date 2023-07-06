Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $128.93, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 2.99% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dick's Sporting Goods as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $3.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.22 billion, up 3.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.48 per share and revenue of $12.77 billion, which would represent changes of +11.96% and +3.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.04, which means Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

