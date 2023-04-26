Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $145.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 6.3% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dick's Sporting Goods as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.83 billion, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.54 per share and revenue of $12.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.46% and +2.95%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher within the past month. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.73.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 1.98 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

