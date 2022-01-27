Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $111.92, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 1.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 12.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Dick's Sporting Goods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.38, up 39.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.31 billion, up 6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.40 per share and revenue of $12.25 billion, which would represent changes of +151.63% and +27.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.36% higher within the past month. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.62.

It is also worth noting that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

