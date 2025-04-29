Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ended the recent trading session at $192.01, demonstrating a +1.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.55%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer have depreciated by 5.8% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.21, down 2.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.11 billion, up 3.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.32 per share and revenue of $13.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.92% and +3.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.72, which means Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.