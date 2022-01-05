Dick's Sporting Goods Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DKS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.57, changing hands as low as $106.40 per share. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.62 per share, with $147.3899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.84.

