DICK'S Sporting (DKS) Unveils Hiring Plans for Holiday Season

DICK’S Sporting Goods DKS announced its fifth annual National Signing Day to be held on Sep 28, 2022. The company is likely to hire up to 9,000 seasonal workers for its DICK'S Sporting Goods, Public Lands, Field & Stream, and Going, Going, Gone! stores. Last year, it hired 10,000 seasonal workers during the event, which marked the highest in its history.



The holiday season is crucial for retailers as it accounts for a sizeable chunk of yearly revenues and profits. Retailers try to attract customers with early-hour store openings, huge discounts and promotional strategies.



The seasonal hires will not only receive attractive pay and an optional DailyPay but also gain from pre-requisites like up to 25% discount on store products. The employees will get the opportunity to gain experience by working with the best sports and outdoor brands.



All stores and distribution centers will remain shut on Thanksgiving Day, but customers can shop online. Following this, all stores will re-open on Black Friday.



Several other retailers have kicked off their hiring session for the holiday season through seasonal recruits that will improve customer shopping experiences. Retailers are increasingly focused on strengthening supply chains to avoid disruptions, which have been deterrents for a while.



We note that supermarket giant Walmart WMT is leaving no stone unturned to leverage the upcoming holiday season. Consequently, WMT unveiled plans to deploy 40,000 workers at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices earlier this month.



The new positions include seasonal store associates, customer service associates and 1,500 full-time truck drivers. Earlier, Walmart employed 150,000 associates during the 2021 holiday season.



Macy’s M announced plans to recruit 41,000 associates ahead of the holiday shopping season. The new employees will be posted at Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, as well as its supply-chain locations and call centers.



This reflects a decline from last year when Macy’s hired 48,000 seasonal associates for the 2021 holiday season. M also noted that seasonal workers have the opportunity for seasonal workers to transit into permanent roles.



Kroger KR recently unveiled its hiring plan for the current holiday season. KR is likely to recruit 1,500 associates for full and part-time positions for their North Texas stores.



Vacancies are available in all departments, including retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy and healthcare. Kroger hired more than 20,000 associates through its nationwide hiring event for the 2021 holiday sale.



We note that the overall year-over-year decline in holiday hiring can be attributable to sluggish consumer demand ahead of the holidays. Planned rate increases, inflation, potential recession and continued labor shortages remain concerning.



