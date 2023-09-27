DICK'S Sporting (DKS) to Onboard 8,600 Seasonal Staff Members

DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS has announced its plans to hire 8,600 seasonal associates for the upcoming holiday season. This recruitment effort will begin with the sixth-annual "National Signing Day" on Oct 3 and will cover positions at DICK'S Sporting, Public Lands, DICK'S House of Sport and Going, Going, Gone! stores.



This initiative underscores the significance of seasonal team members in shaping a delightful holiday shopping experience for customers. The presence of an informed and amiable team is pivotal in delivering an exceptional in-store experience, especially when it comes to highly coveted brands and styles.



The company is actively searching for individuals who are deeply committed to delivering outstanding customer service, share a belief in the transformative power of sports, and possess a genuine enthusiasm for aiding, educating, outfitting and motivating athletes with the industry's top sports and outdoor brands. Team members can look forward to competitive compensation, optional DailyPay and a substantial associate discount of up to 25%.



In line with previous years, DICK'S Sporting will close all of its stores and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, Nov 23, 2023, to allow teammates to spend the holiday with their families. Customers can still shop online on Thanksgiving Day, and stores will reopen on Black Friday.



The holiday season, which accounts for a sizable chunk of yearly revenues, is a make-or-break for retailers. Hence, retailers need to address any logistical or inventory issues and roll out strategies to provide a seamless shopping experience, whether offline or online. With these aspects in mind, retailers are unveiling hiring plans for the holiday season to keep pace with any demand increase.



According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive, are anticipated to increase 3.7% year-over-year during the traditional holiday period. In-store retail sales are projected to increase 2.9%, whereas e-commerce sales are expected to rise 6.7%. With a proactive approach and customer-centric offerings, retailers will try to seize every opportunity the season presents.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strongly Sell) company have lost 22.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 19.6%.

