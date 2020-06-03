DICK'S Sporting (DKS) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein adjusted loss per share was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales were in line with the same. Further, both metrics declined year over year. Moreover, management withdrew fiscal 2020 view citing unprecedented impacts of COVID-19.



Q1 in Detail



In the fiscal first quarter, DICK'S Sporting reported adjusted loss of $1.21 per share against earnings of 62 cents in the prior-year quarter. The figure came in wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 50 cents.



Net sales of $1,333.2 million declined 30.6% year over year. However, it came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,333 million. Consolidated same-store sales slumped 29.5% due to temporary store closures (beginning Mar 18) implemented to curb the spread of this deadly virus. Consolidated same-store sales rose 7.9% in the quarter till Mar 10, prior to the store closures. Sluggish transactions to the tune of 38.7%, somewhat offset by a riseof 9.2% in average ticket, hurt same-store sales. Also, hardlines, apparel and footwear categories delivered dismal performances.



E-commerce sales surged 110% year over year, which was nearly 39% of net sales in the reported quarter compared with 13% in the prior-year quarter. Apart from these, the company noted that e-commerce spiked 210% post the store closures till the first-quarter end.



Adjusted gross margin contracted roughly 1,290 basis points (bps) to 16.5% in the quarter under review. This was due to a 475-bps fall in merchandise margins and a 526-bps deleverage on occupancy costs.



Adjusted SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased 488 bps year over year to 30.2% due to a sales decline.

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

Store Update



The company has reopened few stores since mid-April in sync with the CDC and local health guidelines. In this regard, roughly 80% of its stores are now open as of the end of May. Going ahead, it remains on track to reopen more stores in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2020.



Financial Aspects



DICK'S Sporting ended fiscal 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,484 million, $1.4 billion in outstanding borrowings under its $1.6-billion revolving credit facility and total stockholders' equity of $1,672 million. Moreover, it added $255 million to its revolving credit facility, bringing the total to roughly $1.9 billion. Further, total inventory rose 2.1% year over year as of May 2, 2020.



In the reported quarter, cash provided by operating activities was $214.9 million. Moreover, total capital expenditure amounted to $59.6 million (on a gross basis) and $51 million (on a net basis).



Dividend Payments and Share Repurchases



This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company has suspended its share repurchase plan and quarterly dividend payout during the quarter under review. As of May 2, it had $1,031 million in its existing share repurchase program. Earlier, management approved a dividend of 31.25 cents to be payable on Mar 27 to shareholders on record as of Mar 20.



Looking Ahead



The company highlighted that consolidated same-store sales have fallen 4% in the first four weeks of the second quarter compared with a 29.5% decline in the fiscal first quarter. This suggests that the reopening of stores is aiding sales in the said quarter. Also, e-commerce sales remained strong in the aforementioned period, rising more than 250%.



We note that shares of the company have gained 5.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.9% growth.





3 Stocks to Consider



The Kroger Co. KR has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 4.9% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Office Depot ODP, also a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 6.8%.



Lowes Companies LOW, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 15.2%.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.