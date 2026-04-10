DICK'S Sporting Boosts Youth Sports With Unrivaled Sports Partnership

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS has been making constant efforts to enrich athletes’ experience. In the latest update, Unrivaled Sports, a renowned name in youth sports experiences, unveiled strategic partnerships with DICK'S Sporting and Under Armour UAA. The latest alliance looks to enhance the athlete experience, hence bolstering Unrivaled Sports’ leadership within the youth sports sector.



The presence of DICK'S Sporting and Under Armour among the most influential sports brands is an encouraging sign. Through these collaborations, Unrivaled Sports will work with DICK'S Sporting and Under Armour to raise the standard of youth sports by delivering big-league experiences both on and off the field, offering clear visibility and innovation to sports programming throughout the nation. Such companies will deliver more athlete-focused experiences for players and families, driving the evolution of the sport.



We note that Unrivaled Sports, DKS and UAA will work on a series of integrated activations created to bring the alliances to life for participants and fans, with a huge pipeline of initiatives throughout the year and beyond. DICK'S Sporting is set to serve as the Presenting Level Sponsor of Ripken Nationals and the Ripken Nationals Championship, supported by a strong premium brand presence throughout the tournament. DKS’ GameChanger will also offer a livestream coverage of marquee moments, comprising Ripken Nationals qualifiers and the Ripken Nationals Championship at Cooperstown All Star Village.



At its core, these partnerships represent a significant move toward professionalizing youth sports, blending premium gear, engaging storytelling and immersive experiences to support the development of young athletes. They also establish a platform for enhanced athlete experiences, bringing new programs, moments and opportunities that set a higher standard across youth sports.

More on DICK'S Sporting

DICK’S Sporting is benefiting from brand strength and market share growth. DKS is enhancing service levels at its digital and store experiences to serve the athletes’ needs. It is making bold strides in digital transformation, with GameChanger and the Dick’s Media Network as two revenue drivers. Its store-expansion efforts, driven by DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! Stores, bode well.



DICK’S Sporting continues to strengthen its digital ecosystem, positioning e-commerce as a key growth engine. The company’s multibillion-dollar, profitable e-commerce business is a key growth driver. The company is on track to build strength and differentiation in e-commerce by leaning into app experience, including app-exclusive reservations, making it a leader in launch culture in its most key categories. DKS continues to invest in capabilities to offer more personalized experiences, content, product recommendations and search results.



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Year to date, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 7.4% against the industry’s 3.9% decline.

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