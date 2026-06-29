Is DICK'S Entering the Next Growth Phase With House of Sport?

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS appears to be entering a new phase of growth as its House of Sport concept evolves from an innovative retail format into a scalable long-term growth platform. What began as an effort to create immersive shopping destinations is increasingly becoming a strategic advantage that is reshaping customer engagement, attracting premium brand partnerships and strengthening the company's real estate portfolio.



Management highlighted House of Sport as a central pillar of its growth strategy, alongside the smaller Field House format, with plans to open 14 House of Sport and 22 Field House locations this year. Strong landlord demand is also giving DICK'S access to premier retail destinations, allowing the company to be more selective about future locations while positioning the business for greater long-term shareholder value.



Importantly, the concept is proving financially attractive. Management noted that House of Sport stores continue to generate comparable sales growth even in their third and fourth years of operation, while delivering strong profitability and returns on investment. Beyond the direct financial contribution, the stores encourage athletes to spend more time and money, create a compelling stage for premium and emerging brands such as Vuori and Gymshark, and strengthen relationships with landlords through increased traffic to shopping centers.



The benefits are also extending beyond the flagship locations. DICK'S noted that merchandising, experiential selling and elevated service developed for House of Sport are increasingly influencing the broader store fleet, including the smaller Field House concept. As these capabilities spread across the network, House of Sport is becoming more than a successful store format. It is evolving into the foundation of DICK'S next phase of profitable, experience-driven growth.

DKS’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 25.5% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 5.8%. The stock also outperformed the broader Retail-Wholesale sector’s 4.3% rise and the S&P 500’s 16.3% growth in the same period.

DKS Stock's Past 3-Month Performance



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Is DICK'S a Value Play?

DKS shares are currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 15.86X, slightly above the industry’s average of 15.2X.



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DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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