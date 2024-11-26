Dick's (DKS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) reported $3.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $2.75 for the same period compares to $2.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dick's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 4.2% versus 2.2% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 4.2% versus 2.2% estimated by 10 analysts on average. Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 864 versus 866 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 864 versus 866 estimated by six analysts on average. Total Square Footage : 43.5 Msqft versus 43.25 Msqft estimated by five analysts on average.

: 43.5 Msqft versus 43.25 Msqft estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods : 727 compared to the 727 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 727 compared to the 727 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store : 137 compared to the 140 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 137 compared to the 140 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales per store: $3.54 million compared to the $3.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Dick's have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

