DICK'S Completes Foot Locker Acquisition, Expands Global Sports Retail Leadership

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) has completed its acquisition of Foot Locker, positioning the company as a global leader in sports retail.

The combined business will operate more than 3,200 stores and digital platforms across 20 countries, with additional licensed locations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Foot Locker's portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos, will continue under new leadership. DICK'S Executive Chairman Ed Stack will oversee global operations, with Ann Freeman, a former Nike executive, appointed President of Foot Locker North America. A President of Foot Locker International will be announced later. Freeman will lead alongside a senior management team of experienced executives from both Foot Locker and DICK'S.

The transaction is expected to generate $100-125 million in cost synergies through procurement and sourcing efficiencies and become accretive to EPS in Fiscal Year 2026.

Ed Stack emphasized a commitment to restoring Foot Locker's industry position and investing in consumer experience. DICK'S CEO Lauren Hobart highlighted the combined strength of both companies in driving growth and creating long-term value. Ann Freeman expressed enthusiasm for leading Foot Locker North America, focusing on innovation, brand partnerships, and expanding consumer reach.

Monday DKS closed at $223.83, up 1.17%, and rose slightly after hours to $224, up 0.08% on the NYSE.

