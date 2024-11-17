Dicker Data Updates Dividend Distribution Details

Dicker Data Limited (AU:DDR) has released an update.

Dicker Data Limited has updated its dividend distribution details, announcing the inclusion of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price. The distribution relates to the financial period ending September 30, 2024, with a record date of November 15, 2024. This update reflects an adjustment to the previous announcement made on November 11, 2024.

