Dicker Data Director Increases Shareholding

Dicker Data Limited has disclosed a change in Director Ian Welch’s interests, reporting an on-market purchase of 5,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $9.05 per share. Following the transaction on 29 May 2024, Welch’s total holdings increased to 90,000 shares. The filing indicated that this change did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

