Dicker Data Director Increases Shareholding

May 28, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

Dicker Data Limited (AU:DDR) has released an update.

In a recent update, Dicker Data Limited disclosed a change in Director Vladimir Mitnovetski’s holdings. Mitnovetski acquired an additional 20,000 direct shares in the company, with the transactions taking place on the market at prices ranging from $9.00 to $9.05 per share. Following this purchase, Mitnovetski now holds a total of 874,992 direct shares and maintains 53,184 indirect shares through a superannuation fund.

