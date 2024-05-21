News & Insights

Dicker Data Director Increases Shareholding

May 21, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Dicker Data Limited (AU:DDR) has released an update.

Dicker Data Limited has disclosed a change in Director Mary Stojcevski’s interest in the company’s securities. Specifically, Stojcevski has indirectly acquired an additional 12,000 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $9.04 per share, resulting in an indirect holding of 270,000 shares post-purchase. The transaction, which took place on-market, reflects an active engagement by the director in the company’s stock.

