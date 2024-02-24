Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Price Target Increased by 7.02% to 11.99

The average one-year price target for Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) has been revised to 11.99 / share. This is an increase of 7.02% from the prior estimate of 11.21 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.30 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.23% from the latest reported closing price of 11.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dicker Data. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDR is 0.08%, an increase of 16.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 4,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIOAX - Calvert International Opportunities Fund holds 631K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing a decrease of 47.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDR by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 445K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDR by 49.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 412K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 282K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDR by 41.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

