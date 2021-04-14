Dicerna Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:DRNA) Wonderful 429% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares for the last five years, while they gained 429%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 14% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 6.6% in 90 days).

Because Dicerna Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 85% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 40%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 34% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 40% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

