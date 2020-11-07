Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) missed earnings with its latest third-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$49m and leading to a corresponding blowout in statutory losses. The loss per share was US$0.29, some 19% larger than the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:DRNA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$236.0m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 163% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 63% to US$0.64. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$208.5m and US$0.74 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$35.22, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Dicerna Pharmaceuticals at US$48.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 163% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 88%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$35.22, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

