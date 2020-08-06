Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DRNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.19, changing hands as low as $20.03 per share. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRNA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.75 per share, with $27.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.35.

