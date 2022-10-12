Markets
DICE Therapeutics Prices Upsized Underwritten Public Offering Of 8.22 Mln Shares At $36.50/shr

(RTTNews) - DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of about 8.22 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $36.50 per share.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be about $300.0 million.

In addition, DICE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.23 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 17, 2022.

DICE

