DICE Therapeutics (DICE) Up on Top-Line Data From Psoriasis Study

DICE Therapeutics DICE skyrocketed 62.27% on Oct 11 after the company announced positive top-line data from a phase I study evaluating its lead therapeutic candidate, DC-806, for treating psoriasis.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics have surged 58% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 27%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DC-806 is an oral antagonist of the pro-inflammatory signaling cytokine, interleukin-17 (“IL-17”), which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis.

The phase I study is designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) of DC-806 in healthy volunteers and provide early clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients.

The study was conducted in three overlapping cohorts, phase Ia single ascending dose (SAD) and phase Ib multiple ascending dose (MAD) in healthy volunteers, and a proof-of-concept phase Ic in psoriasis patients. The enrollment in the phase I study was completed in July 2022.

The data in all three cohorts of the study exhibited well-tolerability and a favorable safety profile of DC-806 in both the healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients. No serious adverse events were reported.

DC-806 also demonstrated a favorable PK profile with dose-proportional increments in serum concentrations in the volunteers throughout the study. Moreover, in the phase Ib MAD and phase Ic cohorts of the study, DC-806 exhibited clear pharmacodynamic effects in two distinct biomarkers, namely IC50 and IC90,across doses of 175mg QD and 400mg BID, respectively.

DICE intends to submits an investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA in the first half of 2023, as well as, advance the candidate into a dose-ranging phase IIb study in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. Price

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. price | DICE Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

DICE Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector include Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD, Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS, and Immunocore IMCR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Acadia’s loss per share estimates for 2022 have narrowed from $1.30 to $1.29 in the past 30 days. The loss per share for 2023 has narrowed from 67 cents to 60 cents in the same time frame.

Earnings of Acadia beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining two occasions. The average negative earnings surprise for STSA is 6.83%.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals' loss estimates for 2022 have remained steady at 23 cents over the past 30 days. The loss estimates for 2023 also remained steady at 53 cents per share in the same time frame.

ARDS surpassed earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one. The average negative earnings surprise for Aridis is 238.54%.

Immunocore’s loss per share estimates for 2022 widened from $1.34 to $1.46 in the past 30 days. The same for 2023 has narrowed from $1.78 to $1.65 in the same time frame.

Earnings of Immunocore missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while beating the same in the reaming occasion. The average earnings surprise for IMCR is 33.28%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.