DICE Therapeutics (DICE) Up 37% on Buyout Offer from Eli Lilly

Shares of DICE Therapeutics DICE were up 37.2% on Jun 20 after the company announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Eli Lilly LLY. DICE would be acquired by Lilly for $48 per share in cash, amounting to $2.4 billion.

DICE Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizes its proprietary DELSCAPE technology platform to develop new oral therapies targeting chronic diseases in immunology. The company is evaluating two oral IL-17 inhibitors, DC-806 and DC-853, in separate clinical studies targeting psoriasis and other chronic diseases in immunology.

The transaction, expected to be completed by third-quarter 2023, is subject to customary closing conditions and clearance from the regulatory authorities. The board of directors of Eli Lilly and DICE Therapeutics have also given their approval to the transaction as well.

In the year so far, shares of DICE Therapeutics have surged 48.9% against the industry’s 6.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DICE currently lacks a steady stream of revenues due to a lack of approved drugs. The company is dependent on its pipeline candidates for growth. An acquisition by a big pharma giant like Lilly, which has high reserves of cash flow, would allow the company to ramp up the development of its pipeline. Once the pipeline candidates are approved for marketing, DICE Therapeutics will have access to Lilly’s larger and well-established commercial supply chain and network distribution.

A dominant player in diabetes and obesity, Lilly is trailing behind in marketing drugs for immunology indications, where its rivals are generating billions in sales. Though Lilly markets two immunology drugs — Taltz and Olumiant, which collectively raked in around $800 million in sales during first-quarter 2023 — they only contribute a small percentage to total revenues.

Once the acquisition is completed, Lilly will add DC-806 and DC-853 to its pipeline. Per Lilly, the deal is also a strategic fit for its existing business enabling it to focus on developing new therapies targeting immunology disease.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. Price

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. price | DICE Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DICE Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP and Novartis NVS. While ANI Pharmaceuticals sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Novartis carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, the estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2023 earnings per share (EPS) have increased from $2.42 to $3.31. During the same period, the earnings estimates for 2024 have risen from $3.76 to $4.32. Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals are up 30.9% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of ANI Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 68.64%.

In the past 60 days, the estimate for Novartis’ 2023 and 2024 EPS have increased from $6.57 to $6.72 and $7.08 to $7.26, respectively. Shares of Novartis are up 11.1% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of Novartis beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, witnessing an average earnings surprise of 5.15%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.