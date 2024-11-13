DIC Corporation Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Performance

DIC (JP:4631) has released an update.

DIC Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales reaching 807,666 million yen, marking a 3.3% increase from the previous year. The company achieved a significant turnaround in profitability, with operating income surging by 158.5% and ordinary income increasing by 201.6%, highlighting robust growth and effective cost management strategies.

