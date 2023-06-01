DIC Asset (FWB:DIC) Price Target Decreased by 8.78% to 9.89

The average one-year price target for DIC Asset (FWB:DIC) has been revised to 9.89 / share. This is an decrease of 8.78% from the prior estimate of 10.85 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.27% from the latest reported closing price of 6.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in DIC Asset. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 12.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIC is 0.05%, a decrease of 30.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.71% to 7,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,000K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIC by 28.69% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 480K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIC by 12.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 411K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIC by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 375K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIC by 13.61% over the last quarter.

