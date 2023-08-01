DIC Asset (FWB:DIC) Price Target Decreased by 25.63% to 7.18

The average one-year price target for DIC Asset (FWB:DIC) has been revised to 7.18 / share. This is an decrease of 25.63% from the prior estimate of 9.65 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.81% from the latest reported closing price of 4.52 / share.

DIC Asset Maintains 16.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 16.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in DIC Asset. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 14.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIC is 0.04%, a decrease of 50.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.54% to 6,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,662K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing a decrease of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIC by 20.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 710K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIC by 21.87% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 425K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIC by 22.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 411K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIC by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 375K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.