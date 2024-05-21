News & Insights

Stocks

Diatreme’s Takeover Bid Faces Metallica’s Standstill Waiver

May 21, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has applied to the Takeovers Panel amidst an off-market bid to acquire Metallica Minerals Limited, with whom they previously had a mutual standstill agreement under a confidentiality deed. Metallica has been exploring alternative transactions that could potentially be superior to Diatreme’s offer, urging shareholders to hold off on accepting the bid. Metallica issued a replacement deed poll to waive the standstill, which would come into effect if no superior proposal is received by a specified date.

For further insights into AU:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.