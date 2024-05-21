Diatreme’s Takeover Bid Faces Metallica’s Standstill Waiver

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has applied to the Takeovers Panel amidst an off-market bid to acquire Metallica Minerals Limited, with whom they previously had a mutual standstill agreement under a confidentiality deed. Metallica has been exploring alternative transactions that could potentially be superior to Diatreme’s offer, urging shareholders to hold off on accepting the bid. Metallica issued a replacement deed poll to waive the standstill, which would come into effect if no superior proposal is received by a specified date.

