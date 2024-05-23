Diatreme Resources Targets Growth in Solar Industry

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has experienced a year of significant growth, with an expanded high-purity silica sand resource and a positive Scoping Study indicating strong financial prospects for the Northern Silica Project. The company is actively progressing towards a Feasibility Study and potential investment decision by 2025, while also engaging in community partnerships and advancing takeover plans for Metallica Minerals Limited to bolster market position. With a strong financial base and government support for renewable energy initiatives, Diatreme is poised for further expansion in the solar energy supply chain.

