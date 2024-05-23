Diatreme Resources Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, with strong support for each item, including the re-election of directors and the approval of the company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan. The meeting saw high approval rates for all proposed agendas, indicating robust shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic plans.

