Diatreme Resources Completes Metallica Minerals Acquisition

Diatreme Resources Limited has successfully completed the full acquisition of Metallica Minerals Limited, enhancing its portfolio with a strong cash position totaling $26 million as of September 30, 2024. The company appointed Brian Flannery as a Non-Executive Director and Kara Keys as Deputy Chairperson to strengthen its leadership team. Despite reporting a net loss for the half-year, Diatreme remains financially robust with significant cash reserves.

