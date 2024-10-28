News & Insights

Diatreme Resources Completes Metallica Minerals Acquisition

October 28, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has successfully completed the full acquisition of Metallica Minerals Limited, enhancing its portfolio with a strong cash position totaling $26 million as of September 30, 2024. The company appointed Brian Flannery as a Non-Executive Director and Kara Keys as Deputy Chairperson to strengthen its leadership team. Despite reporting a net loss for the half-year, Diatreme remains financially robust with significant cash reserves.

