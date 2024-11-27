News & Insights

Diatreme Resources Announces New Director Appointment

November 27, 2024 — 03:16 am EST

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Thomas Charles Cutbush as a director, effective November 27, 2024. According to the initial director’s interest notice, Cutbush currently holds no securities or interests in the company. This development may be of interest to investors monitoring leadership changes in resource companies.

