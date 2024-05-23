Diatreme Extends Takeover Bid for Metallica Minerals

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has extended its takeover offer for Metallica Minerals Limited until 11 June 2024, with Diatreme now holding a 56.41% interest in Metallica’s shares. Metallica shareholders are urged to accept the offer by the new deadline, with detailed instructions and information provided in Diatreme’s Bidder’s Statement.

