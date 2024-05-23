News & Insights

Diatreme Extends Takeover Bid for Metallica

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has extended its takeover offer for Metallica Minerals Limited until 11 June 2024, following an increase in their shareholding to 56.41%. The company urges Metallica’s shareholders to accept the offer, with instructions and details provided in the Bidder’s Statement and accompanying acceptance forms. Shareholders are advised to review the information and consult with professional advisers if they have any questions.

